Unemployment rates higher in Lake, Porter counties

Lakeshore Public Media | By Michael Gallenberger
Published July 22, 2024 at 1:42 PM CDT
map provided by Indiana Department of Workforce Development

Unemployment rates continue to climb in Lake and Porter counties. Lake County's June unemployment rate was 5.9 percent, according to the Indiana Department of Workforce Development. That's up from 5.4 percent in May. Porter County's unemployment rate increased to 4.6 percent in June from 4.2 percent in May. Both counties' rates were also higher, compared to June 2023.

When it comes to individual communities' unemployment rates, Indiana's top three are in Lake County. Gary's unemployment rate is now nine percent, followed by East Chicago at 8.3 and Merrillville at 6.7.
Michael Gallenberger
Michael Gallenberger is a news reporter and producer that hosts All Things Considered on 89.1 FM | Lakeshore Public Media.
