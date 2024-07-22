Unemployment rates higher in Lake, Porter counties

Unemployment rates continue to climb in Lake and Porter counties. Lake County's June unemployment rate was 5.9 percent, according to the Indiana Department of Workforce Development. That's up from 5.4 percent in May. Porter County's unemployment rate increased to 4.6 percent in June from 4.2 percent in May. Both counties' rates were also higher, compared to June 2023.

When it comes to individual communities' unemployment rates, Indiana's top three are in Lake County. Gary's unemployment rate is now nine percent, followed by East Chicago at 8.3 and Merrillville at 6.7.