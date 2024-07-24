© 2024 Lakeshore Public Media
Regionally Speaking: Pierogi Fest 2024

Lakeshore Public Media | By Dee Dotson
Published July 24, 2024 at 6:49 AM CDT
Whiting-Robertsdale Chamber of Commerce

Regarded as "The Wackiest Festival in the Midwest” Pierogi Fest 2024 kicks off this Friday, July 26, 2024. The free event, established to recognize Eastern European heritage will celebrate 30 years in Whiting. Pierogi Fest will run for three days and features dozens of food booths, arts and crafts vendors and of course lots of live entertainment including a headlining performance by “Fly” band Sugar Ray. Lakeshore Public Media host Dee Dotson is joined by Mr. Pierogi Fest himself Toney Panek to get a guide to all things Pierogi Fest.
Dee Dotson
Dee Dotson is the host and producer of our radio show/podcast, Regionally Speaking. Dee is responsible for connecting with the northwest Indiana community to share their stories with the Lakeshore Public Media listening audience.
