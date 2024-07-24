Regionally Speaking: Pierogi Fest 2024

Regarded as "The Wackiest Festival in the Midwest” Pierogi Fest 2024 kicks off this Friday, July 26, 2024. The free event, established to recognize Eastern European heritage will celebrate 30 years in Whiting. Pierogi Fest will run for three days and features dozens of food booths, arts and crafts vendors and of course lots of live entertainment including a headlining performance by “Fly” band Sugar Ray. Lakeshore Public Media host Dee Dotson is joined by Mr. Pierogi Fest himself Toney Panek to get a guide to all things Pierogi Fest.

