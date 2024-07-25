New leaders hired at Gary Community Schools, but administrative and teaching openings remain

The Gary Community School Corporation continues to assemble its leadership team. The school board officially hired a new chief operating officer, director of human resources and athletic director Wednesday.

Dee Etta Wright takes over as COO, following 32 years in the East Chicago school system and, more recently, an administrator position at the Merrillville Community School Corporation. Wright said she is committed to making sure everyone succeeds.

"I know that we have hard work to do, and I'm more than willing to pull up my sleeves to do whatever it takes," Wright said during Wednesday's meeting.

New director of human resources Jovanka Cvitkovich joins the Gary Community School Corporation from School City of Hammond. She said she's looking forward to attracting highly-qualified staff in the short-term and boosting their longevity in the long-term.

"I am so looking forward to supporting a district initiative rooted in equitable practices," Cvitkovich said.

New athletic director Hank Kilander has been with the Gary Community School Corporation since 2020, serving as athletic coordinator. He said he looks forward to building on its positive momentum.

"If you look at the facilities we've brought in, they are great, but they're not going to keep kids here," Kilander said. "We know that kids are going to look for schools."

But there's still more hiring to do. Superintendent Dr. Yvonne Stokes said current vacancies include three district-level administrative positions and 22 teaching positions.

"If you see yourself supporting our students, and if you have the credentials and the skills and, more importantly, the love for our children, and you want to apply for a position, I'm very happy to help you understand where you can go online to apply," Stokes told the audience at Wednesday's meeting.

The first day of class is August 14.