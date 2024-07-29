Lane closures planned on I-94 in Porter County

Lane closures are coming to I-94 in Porter County.

Starting as soon as Tuesday, I-94 will be down to two lanes in each direction between U.S. 20 and State Road 49 for three bridge deck overlay projects.

The Indiana Department of Transportation says work will begin in the left lane before moving to the right in mid-September. That will be followed by bridge painting starting in early October. Lane closures are scheduled to continue through late November.

Meanwhile, intermittent lane closures are planned starting Wednesday between Ripley and State Road 249, as crews resurface sections of I-94. Work will take place between 5:00 a.m. and 4:00 p.m. That project is scheduled to last about a week.