© 2024 Lakeshore Public Media
8625 Indiana Place
Merrillville, IN 46410
(219)756-5656
Public Broadcasting for Northwest Indiana & Chicagoland since 1987
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
DOWNLOAD THE LAKESHORE PUBLIC MEDIA APP!

Lane closures planned on I-94 in Porter County

Lakeshore Public Media | By Michael Gallenberger
Published July 29, 2024 at 6:16 PM CDT
map provided by INDOT

Lane closures are coming to I-94 in Porter County.

Starting as soon as Tuesday, I-94 will be down to two lanes in each direction between U.S. 20 and State Road 49 for three bridge deck overlay projects.

The Indiana Department of Transportation says work will begin in the left lane before moving to the right in mid-September. That will be followed by bridge painting starting in early October. Lane closures are scheduled to continue through late November.

Meanwhile, intermittent lane closures are planned starting Wednesday between Ripley and State Road 249, as crews resurface sections of I-94. Work will take place between 5:00 a.m. and 4:00 p.m. That project is scheduled to last about a week.
Tags
Local News I-94Indiana Department of Transportation
Michael Gallenberger
Michael Gallenberger is a news reporter and producer that hosts All Things Considered on 89.1 FM | Lakeshore Public Media.
See stories by Michael Gallenberger