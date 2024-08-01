Regionally Speaking: Innovative Hematology and Versiti Blood Center of Illinois to host minority blood drive in Gary

In Indiana, only about half of one percent of donated blood comes from Black Americans. Doctors with Innovative Hematology are reminding Hoosiers how vital it is to donate blood, especially if you are part of a minority community. They need help to close the disparity gap for community members like eight-year-old for Gary resident Zedric Cook and others needing blood products. To assist with minority blood supplies, Innovative Hematology’s CASCADE program and Versiti Blood Center of Illinois are hosting a minority blood drive at Higher Institute of Arts and Technology School, 5861 Harrison Street, Merrillville, IN 46410 in conjunction with the NW Indiana Corvette Car Show. To register, call 1-800-7TO-GIVE or visit https://donate.illinois.versiti.org/donor/schedules/drive_schedule/5609692

For anyone locally, that may have sickle cell disease care providers are available in Lake via County Innovative Hematology Outreach Clinic at Community HealthNet 1021 W. 5th Ave Gary, IN 46402.