Traffic disrupted for hours Thursday after rollover crash on I-80/94

Lakeshore Public Media | By Michael Gallenberger
Published August 1, 2024 at 7:20 PM CDT
photo provided by Indiana State Police

A truck crash on I-80/94 led to hours of traffic delays Thursday.

Indiana State Police believe a Kenworth tanker was heading west around 9:10 a.m., when it was sideswiped by a 2014 Freightliner near Indianapolis Boulevard. That apparently caused the tanker to hit the concrete median wall and roll over. Its cab came to a rest on its left side on the left westbound shoulder, while the tanker trailer went over the wall, ending up in the left eastbound shoulder.

The tanker lost some of its load of coal tar, and remediation crews were on the scene much of the day cleaning it up. Cleanup was largely complete by 3:30 p.m.

Neither truck's driver was hurt.
Michael Gallenberger
Michael Gallenberger is a news reporter and producer that hosts All Things Considered on 89.1 FM | Lakeshore Public Media.
