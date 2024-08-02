© 2024 Lakeshore Public Media
Gary to hold public workshops as part of downtown planning process

Lakeshore Public Media | By Michael Gallenberger
Published August 2, 2024 at 9:55 PM CDT
Gary residents can weigh in on what they'd like to see for the future of the city's downtown. Public workshops will be held, as the Notre Dame School of Architecture helps the city put together a downtown master plan.

Brainstorming sessions will be held Monday, August 5 and Friday, August 9 from 5:30 to 7:00 p.m. at 504 Broadway. The Notre Dame team will then present draft plans on Monday, August 12, Wednesday, August 14 and Friday, August 16.

The city says all residents and local developers from all of Gary's neighborhoods are welcome to attend. You can register for a workshop at gary.gov/greaterdowntowngary.
