© 2024 Lakeshore Public Media
8625 Indiana Place
Merrillville, IN 46410
(219)756-5656
Public Broadcasting for Northwest Indiana & Chicagoland since 1987
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
DOWNLOAD THE LAKESHORE PUBLIC MEDIA APP!

Regionally Speaking: Meet the Mayor Portage with Portage Mayor Austin Bonta

Lakeshore Public Media | By Dee Dotson
Published August 2, 2024 at 3:18 PM CDT
1 of 6  — Meet the mayor (2).png
Coming soon to the City of Portage. Founded in San Francisco in 1979, National Fitness Campaign is a wellness consulting company that provides programs and services to cities, schools, and sponsors.
2 of 6  — 15.jpg
Coming soon to the City of Portage. Founded in San Francisco in 1979, National Fitness Campaignis a wellness consulting company that provides programs and services to cities, schools, and sponsors.
National Fitness Campaign
Coming soon to the City of Portage. Founded in San Francisco in 1979, National Fitness Campaign is a wellness consulting company that provides programs and services to cities, schools, and sponsors.
3 of 6  — 03_grid.png
Coming soon to the City of Portage. Founded in San Francisco in 1979, National Fitness Campaignis a wellness consulting company that provides programs and services to cities, schools, and sponsors.
National Fitness Campaign
Coming soon to the City of Portage. Founded in San Francisco in 1979, National Fitness Campaign is a wellness consulting company that provides programs and services to cities, schools, and sponsors.
4 of 6  — 1_Fitness Court Overview Image.jpg
Coming soon to the City of Portage. Founded in San Francisco in 1979, National Fitness Campaignis a wellness consulting company that provides programs and services to cities, schools, and sponsors.
National Fitness Campaign
Coming soon to the City of Portage. Founded in San Francisco in 1979, National Fitness Campaign is a wellness consulting company that provides programs and services to cities, schools, and sponsors.
5 of 6  — 1_FC GIF.gif
Coming soon to the City of Portage. Founded in San Francisco in 1979, National Fitness Campaignis a wellness consulting company that provides programs and services to cities, schools, and sponsors.
National Fitness Campaign
Coming soon to the City of Portage. Founded in San Francisco in 1979, National Fitness Campaign is a wellness consulting company that provides programs and services to cities, schools, and sponsors.
6 of 6  — 00-NFC Shield.png
Coming soon to the City of Portage. Founded in San Francisco in 1979, National Fitness Campaignis a wellness consulting company that provides programs and services to cities, schools, and sponsors.
National Fitness Campaign

According to the U.S. Census Bureau about 1,500 people have moved  to Portage since 2010,With about 40,000 residents, Portage is the third-largest city in Northwest Indiana. Housing prices average about $200,000, a sweet spot for new residents. Bringing business to the city is important because it helps grow the city's tax base, ultimately paying for essential services like police and fire.

Austin Bonta is a former special education teacher, and the cofounder of SoundTide Music School. Prior to being elected mayor of the City of Portage in 2023 Austin Bonta served on the city's Fire Merit Board, and previously served on the plan commission and the board of zoning appeals. With Portage's proximity to major highways, Lake Michigan and the National Park, Bonta says the city has the potential to become a "hub" of business.

Today Regionally Speaking host Dee Dotson sits down with rising star within the Indiana Republican Party and one of the Region’s youngest mayors Austin Bonta to learn more about his beloved city. 
Tags
Local News Local Newsregionally speakingPortage Mayor Austin BontaAustin Bontaeconomic developmenteconomic revitalization projectsMeet the MayorJOBSHousingAffordable HousingIndiana dunes tourismPortage-Ogden DunesIndiana Dunes National Park
Dee Dotson
Dee Dotson is the host and producer of our radio show/podcast, Regionally Speaking. Dee is responsible for connecting with the northwest Indiana community to share their stories with the Lakeshore Public Media listening audience.
See stories by Dee Dotson