Regionally Speaking: Meet the Mayor Portage with Portage Mayor Austin Bonta

According to the U.S. Census Bureau about 1,500 people have moved to Portage since 2010,With about 40,000 residents, Portage is the third-largest city in Northwest Indiana. Housing prices average about $200,000, a sweet spot for new residents. Bringing business to the city is important because it helps grow the city's tax base, ultimately paying for essential services like police and fire.

Austin Bonta is a former special education teacher, and the cofounder of SoundTide Music School. Prior to being elected mayor of the City of Portage in 2023 Austin Bonta served on the city's Fire Merit Board, and previously served on the plan commission and the board of zoning appeals. With Portage's proximity to major highways, Lake Michigan and the National Park, Bonta says the city has the potential to become a "hub" of business.

Today Regionally Speaking host Dee Dotson sits down with rising star within the Indiana Republican Party and one of the Region’s youngest mayors Austin Bonta to learn more about his beloved city.