Bridge work underway on I-65

Bridge work has begun on I-65, between State Road 2 and State Road 10.

Southbound traffic remains shifted to the right, while northbound traffic is now split — with one northbound lane to the left of the median and one remaining to the right. The location of the northbound-side northbound lane will shift, during different phases of construction this fall.

The Indiana Department of Transportation says crews are replacing three bridges this year and next year. Traffic will go back to its normal configuration over the winter. Work will flip to the southbound side in the spring.