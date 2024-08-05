© 2024 Lakeshore Public Media
Bridge work underway on I-65

Lakeshore Public Media | By Michael Gallenberger
Published August 5, 2024 at 7:00 PM CDT
The northbound lanes of I-65 are now split north of State Road 10, as seen in this view from an INDOT traffic camera on Aug. 5.
511in.org
The northbound lanes of I-65 are now split north of State Road 10, as seen in this view from an INDOT traffic camera on Aug. 5.

Bridge work has begun on I-65, between State Road 2 and State Road 10.

Southbound traffic remains shifted to the right, while northbound traffic is now split — with one northbound lane to the left of the median and one remaining to the right. The location of the northbound-side northbound lane will shift, during different phases of construction this fall.

The Indiana Department of Transportation says crews are replacing three bridges this year and next year. Traffic will go back to its normal configuration over the winter. Work will flip to the southbound side in the spring.
Local News I-65Indiana Department of Transportation
Michael Gallenberger
Michael Gallenberger is a news reporter and producer that hosts All Things Considered on 89.1 FM | Lakeshore Public Media.
