Three-truck crash disrupts traffic on I-65

Two people were hurt and traffic was disrupted for hours, after a crash involving three semis on I-65. Indiana State Police say it happened around 4:15 a.m. Tuesday, two miles south of the Lowell exit.

Troopers believe a 2022 Volvo tractor with a trailer was heading northbound, when it ran off the roadway. The driver's attempt to try to steer back onto the road apparently caused it to roll onto its passenger side, in the travel lane. It was then hit by a 2019 Volvo tractor with trailer, troopers say, pushing it off the roadway.

Police say the driver of the first truck got out before the crash, but the impact caused him to get hit by his own vehicle, resulting in serious injuries. The second truck was then rear-ended by a third truck, a 2023 Peterbilt tractor with trailer.

Troopers say the chain of events left the first semi on its side in the roadside ditch and the other two trucks disabled in the travel lane. All three were heavily damaged.

The drivers of the first two semis, Ruslan Melnychuk, 47, of Wheeling, Illinois and Adamou Hamidou, 66, of Elwood, Indiana were taken from the scene by ambulance for medical treatment. The third driver wasn't injured.