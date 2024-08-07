Merrillville woman who went missing at the Lake County Fair reportedly found dead in a nearby pond

A Merrillville woman who went missing at the Lake County Fair has been found dead in a nearby pond.

The Lake County Sheriff's Office says Vicki Lynn Kirkwood, 55, was seen leaving a fairgrounds gate and walking northbound about 1:15 p.m. Tuesday. A statewide Silver Alert was issued that evening.

At 10:00 a.m. Wednesday, the Lake County Coroner's Office says its investigation team was called to a pond near Mary Ellen Drive in Crown Point. It says the deceased was identified as the subject of Tuesday's Silver Alert.

Police say Kirkwood had dementia. An autopsy to determine the cause and manor of her death is scheduled for Thursday.