Hammond's Jacobs Square neighborhood closer to getting new homes

Efforts to revitalize a central Hammond neighborhood are taking a step forward. The city is looking to fill in vacant lots in Jacobs Square with new homes.

The redevelopment commission took the next step Tuesday, agreeing to sell 5535 Walter Avenue to developer LAS 21 for $7,750. Executive director of planning and development Anne Taylor hopes it will pave the way for more development in the future.

"On this parcel, they will build one single-family home, and if everything goes well with that, they have the option to purchase two other sites in Jacobs Square, where many other single-family homes can be located," Taylor told commission members.

The city has identified 19 sites for infill housing. The redevelopment commission's request for proposals required each home to have at least a one-car garage, two bedrooms, two bathrooms, a finished kitchen and laundry room.

The city hopes new residents will bring new life to Jacobs Square and the nearby downtown area. The city began revitalization efforts by opening a new Windrich Park in the neighborhood in 2022.