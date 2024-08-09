U.S. 231 scheduled to close for small structure replacement west of Crown Point

U.S. 231 is scheduled to close west of Crown Point, as soon as Monday. U.S. 231 will be closed between Bell Street and Fathke Road for a small structure replacement project.

That closure was originally scheduled to begin in April, but the Indiana Department of Transportation says it was delayed because of utility relocations. U.S. 231 is scheduled to remain closed through mid-September.

INDOT's official detour follows U.S. 41, U.S. 30 and State Road 55.