South Shore trains to make extra stop for Bears game, P!NK concert

South Shore trains will make an extra stop for upcoming events at Soldier Field.

On Saturday, westbound trains will stop at 18th Street at 9:07 and 10:49 a.m. for the Chicago Bears preseason football game. An eastbound train will pick up passengers there at 5:12 p.m.

Then, on Saturday, August 24, westbound trains will stop at 18th Street at 2:18 and 5:17 p.m., ahead of the P!NK concert at Soldier Field. Eastbound trains will pick up passengers there at 9:25 and 11:20 p.m.

The South Shore Line is also warning riders to expect delays to weekday trains next week. The Democratic National Convention may lead to train disruptions, due to security requirements. The railroad says it's coordinating plans with transit and law enforcement agencies.