Historic planes to take flight at Gary Air Show

This weekend's Gary Air Show is a chance to see some history in action.

Among the historic planes making an appearance are two World War Two-era SNJs. Pilot Chris Thomas with Warbird Thunder said the plane is an icon, and its Pratt & Whitney engine changed the course of the war.

"If you had a grandfather or an uncle, anybody that flew in World War II, it's safe to say they flew either the SNJ or the T-6, same airplane, depends on what branch of the service," Thomas told reporters during the Air Show's media day Friday.

Also making an appearance are the Trojan Phlyers' T-28s. Pilot Robert Johnson said the planes date back to the 1950s and were used for training in the Navy and Marine Corp. He noted that several generations of aviators learned how to fly in these types of planes.

"As a matter of fact, it's very, very common that we'll be at air shows and have people come to us and say, 'I flew that airplane in 1965 in Pensacola, Florida,'" Johnson added.

Warbird Thunder and the Trojan Phlyers will take their planes through aerobatic routines — flying upside-down and close together. For Warbird Thunder, Thomas said preparation often means reviewing video of their past performances.

"You have this mythical level of perfection that you're aiming for," Thomas explained. "You aim for it every time. You're trying to fix the mistakes. It's a team concept."

Johnson said he was attracted to aviation from a young age. "My very first memory as, I think, a three-year-old was watching gliders fly with my parents, and ever since then, I've been interested in aviation and got my pilot's license when I was 19, and I've been flying ever since," Johnson said.

This year's Gary Air Show also features performances by the U.S. Army Golden Knights and a number of other acts. The air show takes place Saturday and Sunday from 11:00 a.m. to 2:00 p.m., with viewing at Marquette Park.