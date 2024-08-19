Porter County Sheriff's Office investigating death of five-year-old

The death of a five-year-old Porter County boy is being investigated by the Porter County Sheriff's Office.

Police say they were called to a home in the 300 block of Midway Drive in Portage Township around 4:41 a.m. Sunday for a report of a boy found unresponsive and not breathing. Officers say they "immediately began CPR, but the child was beyond help."

The sheriff's office says detectives spoke with everyone in the home, and the family is cooperating. A forensic autopsy has been scheduled.

