Porter County Sheriff's Office investigating death of five-year-old

Lakeshore Public Media | By Michael Gallenberger
Published August 19, 2024 at 10:39 AM CDT
The death of a five-year-old Porter County boy is being investigated by the Porter County Sheriff's Office.

Police say they were called to a home in the 300 block of Midway Drive in Portage Township around 4:41 a.m. Sunday for a report of a boy found unresponsive and not breathing. Officers say they "immediately began CPR, but the child was beyond help."

The sheriff's office says detectives spoke with everyone in the home, and the family is cooperating. A forensic autopsy has been scheduled.
Local News Porter County Sheriff’s Office
Michael Gallenberger
Michael Gallenberger is a news reporter and producer that hosts All Things Considered on 89.1 FM | Lakeshore Public Media.
