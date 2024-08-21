© 2024 Lakeshore Public Media
Regionally Speaking: PNC Financial Services Group shares inflation is cooling

Lakeshore Public Media | By Dee Dotson
Published August 5, 2024 at 7:14 AM CDT
PNC Financial Services Group

Investopia defines inflation as a gradual loss of purchasing power, reflected in a broad rise in prices for goods and services over time. The Federal Reserve meeting will be held from July 30 through 31. Economic data released at the end of July submits inflation is continuing to cool, paving the way for the Federal Reserve to lower interest rates, which would relieve some of the pressure high borrowing costs put on consumers and businesses. Lakeshore Public Media host Dee Dotson is joined by Ershang Liang, an economist with PNC Financial Services Group, Inc.
Dee Dotson
Dee Dotson is the host and producer of our radio show/podcast, Regionally Speaking. Dee is responsible for connecting with the northwest Indiana community to share their stories with the Lakeshore Public Media listening audience.
