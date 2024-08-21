Unemployment rates continue to climb in Lake, Porter counties

Slightly more Northwest Indiana residents are looking for work, but fewer appear to be finding jobs.

Lake County's July unemployment rate was 6.6 percent, compared to 5.9 percent the month before, according to the Indiana Department of Workforce Development. Porter County's rate increased to 5.1 from 4.6 percent. Compared to the same period last year, both counties' unemployment rates were more than a percentage point higher.

2,712 fewer Lake County residents were believed to be working in July 2024, compared to July 2023. In Porter County, that number was 1,022.

Unemployment rates hit double digits in some communities, with Gary at 10.2 percent and East Chicago at 10.0 percent. Schererville has one of the Region's lowest unemployment rates at 4.6 percent.