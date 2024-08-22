© 2024 Lakeshore Public Media
8625 Indiana Place
Merrillville, IN 46410
(219)756-5656
Public Broadcasting for Northwest Indiana & Chicagoland since 1987
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
Sign up for the Northwest Indiana Volunteer Hub today!

Road work to close part of U.S. 6 in Porter County

Lakeshore Public Media | By Michael Gallenberger
Published August 22, 2024 at 6:25 PM CDT
map provided by INDOT

A section of U.S. 6 will close in Porter County, starting as soon as Monday. U.S. 6 will close between Mander Road and County Road 350 East for two small structure replacements. That's between State Road 49 and Westville.

U.S. 6 is scheduled to remain closed through late December. The Indiana Department of Transportation's official detour follows State Road 49 and State Road 2.

Meanwhile, lane closures are scheduled to start Monday on I-94 east of Michigan City. INDOT says I-94 will be down to two lanes in each direction east of the U.S. 20/35 interchange, for a bridge deck overlay project on Warnke Road. Those lane closures are expected to continue through mid-November.
Tags
Local News Indiana Department of TransportationU.S. 6I-94
Michael Gallenberger
Michael Gallenberger is a news reporter and producer that hosts All Things Considered on 89.1 FM | Lakeshore Public Media.
See stories by Michael Gallenberger