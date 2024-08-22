Road work to close part of U.S. 6 in Porter County

A section of U.S. 6 will close in Porter County, starting as soon as Monday. U.S. 6 will close between Mander Road and County Road 350 East for two small structure replacements. That's between State Road 49 and Westville.

U.S. 6 is scheduled to remain closed through late December. The Indiana Department of Transportation's official detour follows State Road 49 and State Road 2.

Meanwhile, lane closures are scheduled to start Monday on I-94 east of Michigan City. INDOT says I-94 will be down to two lanes in each direction east of the U.S. 20/35 interchange, for a bridge deck overlay project on Warnke Road. Those lane closures are expected to continue through mid-November.