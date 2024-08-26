IDEM concerned that Cedar Lake is outgrowing its water system

The town of Cedar Lake's water capacity is raising concern from the Indiana Department of Environmental Management.

In a letter to town officials this month, IDEM says one part of the town's system is at 92-percent capacity, and the notices of intent received since 2020 would increase connections by more than 30 percent. Those include 647 housing units, a restaurant and a business park. "Without additional capacity there is insufficient capacity to serve the additional units Cedar Lake has already agreed to serve," the letter stated.

"We're actively working on securing locations for production and storage, as well, because we have determined, we agree, we do have a problem," said Nick Recupito, president of the Cedar Lake Town Council and Utility Board, during last week's utility board meeting.

Recupito pointed to a moratorium on large-scale developments the town council implemented earlier this year, and he said IDEM's concerns only validate that decision. Now, town officials are working to meet with IDEM to discuss possible solutions.

Still, council and utility board member Greg Parker warned that the issue won't be solved overnight. "This has been common knowledge since 2017 that we were going to get to a point where we got close," Parker said. "The can just got kicked down the road for other projects that were more important and more popular."

At the same time, town officials attributed part of the issue to irrigation and sprinkling. They said a number of sprinklers turning on at the same time every Monday regularly causes a drop in water pressure.

The town said it's working with the Beacon Pointe subdivision to stagger the use of its irrigation systems. Council members are also considering an ordinance amendment letting the town manager or water superintendent temporarily ban sprinkling during emergencies.

Cedar Lake officials have also expressed concern with sewer capacity. The town pays Lowell to treat its waste water, but Cedar Lake officials said they haven't been getting information they requested.

Cedar Lake Town Attorney David Austgen suggested that Cedar Lake look at its payment practices, if it isn't kept in the loop. "All strategies are being considered, as you and your council know, and there are multiple strategy assessments in place," Austgen told council members last week.

Going forward, Cedar Lake is looking to update its master plan, to keep development at a sustainable pace. Parker felt the current plan doesn't consider the limitations of the town's infrastructure. "And my gut tells me it was developed for the ringing of the cash register," Parker added.

Council members agreed to put together a request for proposals for a planning consultant.