Schererville's first bike lanes being installed on 75th Ave.

Lakeshore Public Media | By Michael Gallenberger
Published August 28, 2024 at 6:14 PM CDT
Schererville has installed its first on-street bike lanes. The town has been upgrading 75th Avenue with a combination of bike lanes and shared-use lanes between Camden Way and the Erie-Lackawanna Trail.

The town's website says the bike-only lanes are being used where there are few driveways, while shared lanes are being used where there are more driveways, to leave room for on-street parking. The town says the goal is to create a safe route for bicyclists to get to the Erie-Lackawanna Trail.

The issue of bike safety in Schererville has gotten increased attention in recent weeks, following the death of a bicyclist at the trail's 73rd Avenue crossing in July.
