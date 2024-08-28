Schererville's first bike lanes being installed on 75th Ave.

Schererville has installed its first on-street bike lanes. The town has been upgrading 75th Avenue with a combination of bike lanes and shared-use lanes between Camden Way and the Erie-Lackawanna Trail.

The town's website says the bike-only lanes are being used where there are few driveways, while shared lanes are being used where there are more driveways, to leave room for on-street parking. The town says the goal is to create a safe route for bicyclists to get to the Erie-Lackawanna Trail.

The issue of bike safety in Schererville has gotten increased attention in recent weeks, following the death of a bicyclist at the trail's 73rd Avenue crossing in July.