School bus cuts drawing attention to Hammond's pedestrian infrastructure

Sharp cuts to school buses may put more pressure on Hammond's sidewalks.

During Wednesday's Mayor's Night Out event at Edison Elementary School, residents pointed out that a few surrounding streets lack sidewalks for students who now have to walk to school. Others noted that some parts of the city see large numbers of student walkers, but few signs to warn motorists at busy intersections.

Mayor Tom McDermott Jr. said he supports investment in sidewalks. "I'm a big believer in sidewalks," McDermott said. "I think everybody should have sidewalks. If we don't, we should prioritize it, but we do have financial constraints that we have to live with."

He pointed to a 30-percent drop in casino revenues in recent years.

School City of Hammond cut most bus service to elementary schools this year, with students living within a mile-and-a-half of their school considered to be in the "walk zone." While he has no direct control over the school district, McDermott said he understands the financial challenges facing traditional public schools.

"The supermajority downstate wants to break them," McDermott said. "Is this controversial that I said this? But this is the truth. I'm a truth teller, O.K.? They are cutting off millions of dollars of funding to Hammond public schools."

He said it's unfortunate that local school leaders have been getting blamed for having to make difficult decisions. "Hammond public school system is the crown jewel of our city, and it's not fair what's going on and it's sad," McDermott added. "And I'm picking up a lot of great employees in the civil city. I am. I'm scooping up great employees that are fleeing the school system right now, and it's sad."

McDermott recently hired Scott Miller as his chief of staff, after Miller faced repeated calls to resign from his previous job of school superintendent.

