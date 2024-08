Weekday closures start Tuesday on 91st Street and 93rd Avenue.

The town of Schererville says NIPSCO will continue upgrading its electrical wires and utility poles. Work will take place on 91st Street east of Burr and continue into Merrillville and Crown Point along 91st and 93rd.

Drivers can expect temporary road closures and restrictions weekdays from 7:00 a.m. to 4:00 p.m., through the end of October.