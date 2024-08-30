© 2024 Lakeshore Public Media
Regionally Speaking: CDC is celebrating 30 years of Vaccines for Children (VFC) program

Lakeshore Public Media | By Dee Dotson
Published August 21, 2024 at 2:08 PM CDT

A new CDC survey shows adults 18-49 years are less likely to know about some of the deadliest vaccine-preventable diseases like measles, pertussis and diphtheria. Childhood vaccination in the United States has been so successful in preventing illness and death that serious diseases such as diphtheria, measles, and mumps, once common in babies and children, are now practically unheard of. Vaccinations help keep it that way. The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) launched a new communications effort, “Keeps It That Way,” aimed to help parents learn more about vaccine-preventable diseases and how vaccinations provide protection for children. CDC wants to remind parents to take advantage of back-to-school well visits by asking about recommended vaccines. Dr. Georgina Peacock, Director of CDC’s Immunization Services Division within the National Center for Immunization and Respiratory Diseases (NCIRD discusses the importance of childhood vaccinations.
Local News Local Newsregionally speakingCenter for Disease ControlImmunization
Dee Dotson
Dee Dotson is the host and producer of our radio show/podcast, Regionally Speaking. Dee is responsible for connecting with the northwest Indiana community to share their stories with the Lakeshore Public Media listening audience.
