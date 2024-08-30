Regionally Speaking: CDC is celebrating 30 years of Vaccines for Children (VFC) program

A new CDC survey shows adults 18-49 years are less likely to know about some of the deadliest vaccine-preventable diseases like measles, pertussis and diphtheria. Childhood vaccination in the United States has been so successful in preventing illness and death that serious diseases such as diphtheria, measles, and mumps, once common in babies and children, are now practically unheard of. Vaccinations help keep it that way. The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) launched a new communications effort, “Keeps It That Way,” aimed to help parents learn more about vaccine-preventable diseases and how vaccinations provide protection for children. CDC wants to remind parents to take advantage of back-to-school well visits by asking about recommended vaccines. Dr. Georgina Peacock, Director of CDC’s Immunization Services Division within the National Center for Immunization and Respiratory Diseases (NCIRD discusses the importance of childhood vaccinations.