South Shore Line hires firm to study pedestrian crossing safety, following passenger's death

Lakeshore Public Media | By Michael Gallenberger
Published September 4, 2024 at 6:56 PM CDT
Michael Gallenberger
/
Lakeshore Public Media

The South Shore Line is looking at the safety of its pedestrian crossings, after the death of a woman at the Hegewisch Station in July. The railroad says it's hired "a nationally recognized engineering firm specializing in grade-crossing diagnostics."

Certain stations, including Hegewisch, require passengers to cross one track to get to and from the platform serving the other track. But some of these crossings don't have the warning lights and bells that road crossings typically do. That leaves it up to passengers to check for trains themselves.

The railroad expects to get a diagnostic report within 90 days that'll help it determine what "active warning" equipment to add. The South Shore Line says it's "committed to securing the necessary funding to implement safety enhancements as soon as possible."

In the meantime, the railroad says it's installing signs that say, "See Tracks, Think Train." It also reminds drivers and pedestrians to "exercise caution around railroad tracks—look in both directions before crossing and remember that a train can come at any time, from any direction, on any track."

In the statement, South Shore Line officials say their "deepest condolences continue to go out to [the woman's] family and friends for the loss of their loved one.
Local News south shore lineNorthern Indiana Commuter Transportation District
Michael Gallenberger
Michael Gallenberger is a news reporter and producer that hosts All Things Considered on 89.1 FM | Lakeshore Public Media.
