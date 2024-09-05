Police say nothing out of the ordinary found, after threat reported at Kolling Elementary School

St. John police are investigating, after officers say someone called Kolling Elementary School saying they were going to "shoot up the school at 2:55 p.m." Police say the school notified a resource officer just before 3:00 p.m. Thursday, and those inside were immediately directed to stay in place.

Officers say they searched inside and outside the building, but didn't find anything out of the ordinary. Dismissal resumed at 3:37 p.m.

Police say they're still investigating who made the call, but the school told officers it sounded like a male juvenile. Officers say they don't believe anyone is in danger, but they consider any threat to a school a serious matter.