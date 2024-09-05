© 2024 Lakeshore Public Media
Police say nothing out of the ordinary found, after threat reported at Kolling Elementary School

Lakeshore Public Media | By Michael Gallenberger
Published September 5, 2024 at 6:29 PM CDT
St. John police are investigating, after officers say someone called Kolling Elementary School saying they were going to "shoot up the school at 2:55 p.m." Police say the school notified a resource officer just before 3:00 p.m. Thursday, and those inside were immediately directed to stay in place.

Officers say they searched inside and outside the building, but didn't find anything out of the ordinary. Dismissal resumed at 3:37 p.m.

Police say they're still investigating who made the call, but the school told officers it sounded like a male juvenile. Officers say they don't believe anyone is in danger, but they consider any threat to a school a serious matter.
