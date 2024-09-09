© 2024 Lakeshore Public Media
Sign up for the Northwest Indiana Volunteer Hub today!

Hammond leaders discuss efforts to reduce overdose deaths

Lakeshore Public Media | By Michael Gallenberger
Published September 9, 2024 at 6:15 PM CDT
Hammond Mayor Tom McDermott Jr. discusses school funding during his Aug. 28 Mayor's Night Out event.
screenshot from City of Hammond, Indiana YouTube video
Hammond Mayor Tom McDermott Jr. discusses school funding during his Aug. 28 Mayor's Night Out event.

Overdose deaths are a big concern for Hammond Mayor Tom McDermott Jr.

During last month's Mayor's Night Out event, McDermott said overdoses are the city's leading cause of death. "What's going on right now on our streets with fentanyl is an epidemic," McDermott said. "It's killing people in our city more often than guns."

City leaders say Hammond's frontline police officers and firefighters are all required to carry the overdose reversal drug Narcan, despite some rumors to the contrary. Every School City of Hammond school keeps it in its nurse's office, according to chief of staff and former school superintendent Scott Miller. Others suggested placing Narcan in other public places, like parks and libraries.

Resident Ken Rosek said there were three overdoses on his block within a period of about a month. "A police officer showed up," Rosek recalled. "He did have Narcan on him, but it was too late. And it was just an amazing thing to experience."

Mayor McDermott urged residents to talk to their children about the dangers of drug use and not to take any pills without knowing where they came from.
Michael Gallenberger
Michael Gallenberger is a news reporter and producer that hosts All Things Considered on 89.1 FM | Lakeshore Public Media.
