Six juveniles arrested in connection with Valparaiso school threats

Valparaiso police say they've arrested six juveniles in connection with last Thursday's threats against local schools.

Police say it began with a possible threat of violence made by a student toward Thomas Jefferson Middle School. Officers say they and school staff found no credibility in the threat and no proof that it actually happened.

But later, during dismissal, a student allegedly relayed a reference to the original threat to a staff member. That caused the staff member to think another threat may have been imminent, according to police, and the staff member secured a few sports teams in their locker rooms, out of caution.

Officers say that, in turn, "led to further conjecture about what was occurring and false information to be relayed." That caused concerned parents to start arriving at the school, and calls started coming into the Porter County 911 Center.

Then, police and school staff learned of another threat circulating on social media, including a potential list of students that were to be harmed. Officers say students were adding names and phrases, as they shared the post.

Valparaiso police say six juveniles were taken to the Porter County Juvenile Detention Center, and they'll be criminally charged for their roles in creating or publicly sharing threatening information.

Officers warn parents and students to consider the danger of sharing unconfirmed information on social media. The incidents remain under investigation.

Police Chief Andrew McIntyre said in a statement, “The Valparaiso Police Department works in close partnership with Valparaiso Community Schools and takes any threat seriously. We are dedicated to the safety of our children at all times, allowing for a safe and secure learning environment.”