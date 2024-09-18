Southlake Mall marks 50th anniversary

Like many in Northwest Indiana, Josh Huddleston his childhood memories of visiting Southlake Mall — throwing coins in the fountains and visiting KB Toys. "The mall opens before the stores open, and I remember waiting out in line for the gates to open, to get the hot toy of the year," Huddlestun said.

Now, as mayor of Hobart, Huddlestun presented the mall's management with a certificate of achievement Wednesday, recognizing the mall's 50 years of operation.

Southlake Mall first opened its doors on September 18, 1974. Since then, the mall has evolved into more than just a group of shops, according to General Manager Peter Karonis.

"Thinking back to those early days when the first families strolled through these halls, filled with the excitement of something new. Over the years, this center as witnessed it all, from fleeting fashion trends to periods of growth and expansion, as new stores and experiences were added to meet the thriving needs of the community," Karonis said.

That evolution hasn't been without challenges — like the closure of the Sears and Carson's anchor stores. Karonis said the mall is always looking for new opportunities and uses, "Whether it's different restaurants, retailers, or one of our latest additions, Kid's Empire, which is a kids play zone located on the upper level across from our food court."

Mayor Huddlestun said creating those types of experiences has helped Southlake Mall to adapt over time. "I think that's what we're going to see retail in the future — is people are looking for an experience, and I think you can get that here at Southlake Mall," Huddlestun said. "They're constantly being innovative."

Huddlestun said it's very important that the mall stays occupied and viable, not just for the city's finances but also for its plans for the future. "We as a community are making a commitment to this Route 30 corridor, and we understand that the mall is that hub that draws people together," Huddlestun said. "It is that anchor that holds us together, that holds us in place and allows us to thrive."

Southlake Mall has installed an exhibit on the second floor of the center court, featuring a timeline of key events over the mall's 50-year history. There, a QR code invites visitors to share their own memories. Those attending Wednesday's ceremony also had a chance to contribute items for a new time capsule, meant to serve as a bridge between the past and future.