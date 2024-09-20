© 2024 Lakeshore Public Media
8625 Indiana Place
Merrillville, IN 46410
(219)756-5656
Public Broadcasting for Northwest Indiana & Chicagoland since 1987
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
Sign up for the Northwest Indiana Volunteer Hub today!

Bridge work to bring lane closures to U.S. 20 in Portage

Lakeshore Public Media | By Michael Gallenberger
Published September 20, 2024 at 6:27 PM CDT
map provided by INDOT

U.S. 20 will be down to one lane in each direction in Portage, starting Monday. The Indiana Department of Transportation says crews will be doing a bridge deck overlay preventative maintenance project over the CSX railroad, between Dombey Road and Willowcreek Road. The work is scheduled to take about four weeks.

During the first phase, the eastbound lanes will be closed, and the westbound lanes will be converted to two-way traffic. Traffic will move to the eastbound side in phase two.
Tags
Local News Indiana Department of Transportation
Michael Gallenberger
Michael Gallenberger is a news reporter and producer that hosts All Things Considered on 89.1 FM | Lakeshore Public Media.
See stories by Michael Gallenberger