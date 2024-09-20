Bridge work to bring lane closures to U.S. 20 in Portage

U.S. 20 will be down to one lane in each direction in Portage, starting Monday. The Indiana Department of Transportation says crews will be doing a bridge deck overlay preventative maintenance project over the CSX railroad, between Dombey Road and Willowcreek Road. The work is scheduled to take about four weeks.

During the first phase, the eastbound lanes will be closed, and the westbound lanes will be converted to two-way traffic. Traffic will move to the eastbound side in phase two.