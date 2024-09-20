Regionally Speaking: Meet the Mayor Michigan City Mayor Angie Nelson Deuitch

For the first time, Lakeshore Public Media is getting an up close and personal look at municipal government leaders across the Region with our new series Meet the Mayor. Today we’re in Michigan City to speak to Mayor Angie Nelson Deuitch. Michigan City is a vibrant community located on the southern tip of beautiful Lake Michigan! The city is a hub of innovation, culture and vitality. From artistic inspiration and manufacturing prowess to educational opportunities and recreational experiences, our community is the place to put down roots.

From a big city feel to a quaint downtown experience, Michigan City brings together a unique mix of options to shop, dine and have fun! There’s Blue Chip Casino for a night out and a flourishing nest of shops and restaurants in the Uptown Arts District. The Artspace Uptown Artist Lofts is a mixed-use project with live/work units for artists and their families as well as a ground-floor studio and commercial space located within the Uptown Arts District stretching along Franklin Street. Mayor Nelson Deuitch is here to share the latest on infrastructure, the local economy and the growing demand for housing.

And later on, we’ll check out one of the main attractions in Michigan City. Today, Mayor Angie Nelson Deuitch on the City of Michigan City...in her own words.