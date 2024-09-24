Culvert replacement to close Chicago Ave. in East Chicago following delays

A portion of Chicago Avenue, also known as State Road 312, in East Chicago will be closed, starting as soon as Wednesday.

The Indiana Department of Transportation says Chicago Avenue will be closed between Parrish and Cline for a small box culvert replacement. The closure is expected to last through the end of October. The work was supposed to take place in the spring, but INDOT says it was delayed due to utility conflicts.

INDOT's official detour follows Indianapolis Boulevard, Columbus Drive and Cline Avenue.