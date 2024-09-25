INDOT to hold public hearing on proposed 'reduced conflict intersection' at U.S. 41 and 151st Ave.

Changes are planned at the intersection of U.S. 41 and 151st Avenue.

The Indiana Department of Transportation says the intersection's high crash rate prompted the closure of the median this summer, as an interim safety measure. For a longer-term solution, INDOT is looking at building a "reduced conflict intersection."

Under the proposal, traffic on 151st would have to turn right at U.S. 41. Drivers who want to turn left would then have to make a U-turn. However, traffic on U.S. 41 would still be able to turn left onto 151st, with the addition of concrete curb islands.

Residents can weigh in on the proposed changes during a public hearing on Tuesday, October 1 at Hanover Central High School in Cedar Lake. It will start at 5:00 p.m. with an open house with the project team. A formal presentation will start at 6:00.

Residents who want to submit written comments can send them to Lawson-Fisher Associates in South Bend by October 16.