No evidence that groups of unhoused individuals are undocumented migrants, says Hammond mayor

There's no evidence of groups of undocumented unhoused migrants in Hammond, according to mayor Tom McDermott Jr.

He told the city council Monday that police officers recently investigated internet rumors of migrants near I-80/94 and 169th. McDermott said that while they did find unhoused individuals, there's nothing to suggest they're undocumented.

"I've been along with [police officers] for most of these, and I can tell you with certainty I have not seen any unhoused person that's not an American citizen. Period. I don't think one Hammond police officer could tell you any differently than that," McDermott said.

He said Hammond has always had unhoused individuals, and not all internet rumors turn out to be true. "The Hammond police have been sent on wild goose chases because of the internet news that's not right," McDermott told council members.

But he said the issue has made the city more aware of where unhoused individuals are staying, and the city plans to pay more attention to those areas.