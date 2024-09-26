Tentative Hammond teacher contract includes retention stipend but no base salary increases

School City of Hammond doesn't plan to raise the base salary for teachers this school year, but teachers would get a one-time stipend — $1,000 for returning teachers and $500 for newly-hired teachers. It's part of a tentative collective bargaining agreement between the school corporation and the Hammond Teachers' Federation.

During Tuesday's public hearing, teacher Rina Horgan said she'd like to see more money, but she understands the district's current financial difficulties. "I am grateful that the insurance portion of the contract remains the same, as the insurance is a big part of what I really work for here," Horgan told school board members.

This year's contract negotiations were much quicker than last year's, when it took until May for the school board to finalize an agreement. This time, it just took a matter of days to reach a tentative contract, according to school attorney Monica Conrad.

"As many of you know, the bargaining season begins on September 15. I think you guys are well on your way to be one of the first schools in Indiana this year to have a contract settled," Conrad told board members.

She said there were few major changes from last school year's contract, other than the stipends and some minor corrections. The teacher contract still needs to be ratified by the school board.

Meanwhile, the school board approved agreements with craft, health service and transportation unions last week. Those agreements run through the end of 2025 and don't include any raises.