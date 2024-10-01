© 2024 Lakeshore Public Media
Police, coroner investigating whether bone fragments found near Wheatfield home are human

Lakeshore Public Media | By Michael Gallenberger
Published October 1, 2024 at 6:52 PM CDT
The third party review of Indiana law enforcement policies and procedures was prepared by the private firm Hillard Heintze, which has also worked with police in Louisville, Colorado and Illinois. (Justin Hicks/IPB News)
Justin Hicks
/
IPB News

The Jasper County Sheriff's Office is investigating, after someone allegedly told acquaintances that they killed two of their undocumented children and burned their bodies in a backyard fire pit at a home in Wheatfield.

The issue was reported to police on September 20, according to a joint statement from the Jasper County sheriff and coroner. Police say they interviewed a suspect or suspects the same day, but they denied any involvement.

But additional information was reportedly uncovered from their cell phones, and an undocumented child who was in their care was taken into protective custody by the Indiana Department of Child Services.

On Monday, a number of agencies searched the property with two cadaver dogs, who reportedly found "partial bone fragments." They've been taken to a specialist in Indianapolis to determine whether they were from an infant or an animal.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Jasper County Sheriff's Office at 219-866-7334.
Michael Gallenberger
Michael Gallenberger is a news reporter and producer that hosts All Things Considered on 89.1 FM | Lakeshore Public Media.
