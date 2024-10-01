Valparaiso Creative Council pursuing CreatINg Places grant for new creative center

The Valparaiso Creative Council is looking to turn an unused building into a new creative center. The nonprofit has launched a crowdfunding campaign for a proposed "Valpo Creates Center" at 256 Indiana Avenue.

The first phase would involve remodeling four separate interior spaces, adding two public restrooms, developing an accessible creative hub and creating an official office for the Valparaiso Creative Council. That'll allow each of the spaces to be used for artists, pop-up workshops, conferences and parties, among other possibilities.

If the campaign meets its fundraising goal of $45,000 dollars by November 22, the Indiana Housing and Community Development Authority will match that amount, as part of its CreatINg Places program.

The Valparaiso Creative Council says the new center is part of its efforts to develop a Creative District in the city.