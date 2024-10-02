Chamber asks Portage to ease contractor licensing requirements

The city of Portage is being asked to ease its licensing requirements for contractors.

The Greater Portage Chamber of Commerce wants the city to reconsider the need for contractors to take a written test to work in Portage. Executive Director Nancy Simpson says the city could evaluate a contractor by reviewing its certifications, past projects and references from clients.

"Simplifying this process will streamline entry into the market for skilled professionals and encourage more contractors to operate within our city," Simpson read from a letter from the chamber's board of directors during Tuesday's city council meeting.

The chamber also wants the city to ease the requirement for some smaller projects to be overseen by a general contractor and to eliminate the need for contractors to hold both residential and commercial licenses for the same type of work.

Mayor Austin Bonta said Portage is the only community in Porter County that requires contractors to take a written test, although several in Lake County do. Still, he's heard complaints that Portage's test is unusually difficult, which can make for an awkward situation when national chains want to expand there.

"We've got companies where someone's like, 'I'm the guy who does every version of this restaurant in the state,' or 'the guy who does every version of this store east of the Mississippi,' and then they're struggling to pass our Portage test," Bonta said.

He added that the need for a general contractor to oversee even small projects is creating challenges for local businesses. "We've had small business owners who've complained that 'We can't find a person willing to do a project as small as what we're asking them to do,'" Bonta said.

Simpson said the chamber believes the changes would make Portage more friendly to businesses and bring it in line with other communities. "By reducing regulatory burdens that do not directly contribute to safety or quality standards, Portage can attract more businesses, stimulate job creation and improve service delivery to our residents," Simpson said.

Bonta hopes the city will take action on the chamber's recommendations in the coming months.