State Road 149 to close for tree clearance, pavement patching to bring lane closures to I-94

Part of State Road 149 will be closed next week. State Road 149 will be closed between Porter County Road 925 North and Robbins Road, starting as soon as Monday. The closure is scheduled to last for about five days.

The Indiana Department of Transportation says crews will be clearing trees to allow for utility relocations. That's to prepare for a larger project planned for next year to upgrade the intersection at Robbins Road. State Road 149 is expected to close again in the spring.

INDOT's official detour follows U.S. 20, State Road 49 and U.S. 6.

Meanwhile, I-94 will have overnight lane closures in the Michigan City area. INDOT says crews will conduct pavement patching between 7:00 p.m. and 7:00 a.m., with I-94 reduced to one lane in the work area.

Work is scheduled to start as soon as Sunday night and last for about two weeks. Crews will work on the eastbound lanes first, before switching to the westbound side.