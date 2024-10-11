© 2024 Lakeshore Public Media
Munster Council hopes more staff will lead to better public engagement

Lakeshore Public Media | By Michael Gallenberger
Published October 11, 2024 at 6:29 PM CDT
Michael Gallenberger
/
Lakeshore Public Media

The Munster Town Council has adopted a $70 million budget for 2025. That includes an $11 million general fund, a $3.4 million park and recreation fund, and a $2.6 million motor vehicle highway fund.

During Monday's adoption, council members noted that it includes about 20 more town employees than this year's budget. Some council members hoped the additional staff would lead to more public engagement — like weekly announcements, project reports and website updates.

Meanwhile, employee health insurance costs remain relatively stable. Controller and Interim Town Manager Patricia Abbott said Munster's medical premiums will go up by two percent in 2025, while the industry standard is more like 10 percent.

"So, the medical trust that we are a part of is really serving the town well," Abbott told council members.

Munster's 2025 budget now goes to the Indiana Department of Local Government Finance. It's expected to finalize it by the end of the year.
