Stray cat concerns dominate Portage budget hearing

The public hearing on Portage's 2025 budget quickly turned into a discussion about stray cats. The proposed budget includes a line item for a trap, neuter, release program.

Kate Schlobohm, a volunteer with Hagrid's Hope Cat Rescue, urged council members to consider other options to go along with it — like low-cost spay and neuter clinics for residents who can't afford veterinarians. "And it is a problem because there are a lot of homeless cats, and we get calls constantly from Portage residents about cats in their yard, cats having kittens under their deck, cats sick and dying in their yard," Schlobohm said.

Another challenge is that the Porter County Animal Shelter often doesn't have room to house cats, according to Hagrid's Hope representatives, leading animal control officers to reach out to groups like theirs.

Portage Police Chief Michael Candiano stressed that it isn't due to a city policy — but its contract with the county animal shelter. "That's not really a policy of our police department or our animal control, that we just turn our backs on the cats," Candiano explained. "It's just, I think, that it's such a large problem, and as you guys said, there's just not as many facilities that can house them."

Despite the fact that he was speaking during the city's budget hearing, Hagrid's Hope CEO James Shultz stressed that he wasn't asking the city for money. "We don't need your money. We don't want the money," Shultz told council members. "What we do want is help with resources, finding places where we could set up something where we could do something to help these animals."

As proposed, Portage's 2025 budget adds up to $49 million, with more than half of that being the general fund. The maximum tax levy is just over $22.8 million, an increase of about $800,000 from this year's budget.

Council member Ferdinand Alvarez said he was happy to see department heads have a greater input in the budgeting process this year. He also asked Clerk-Treasurer Elizabeth Modesto for her input.

"Based on your professional opinion, can we, as a city government, afford this proposed budget?" Alvarez asked.

"Yes, we can," Modesto replied.

The proposal may still see some adjustment. The council's budget committee will meet Tuesday to continue working on the budget. It'll be up for the full council's adoption on October 29. It will then go to the Indiana Department of Local Government Finance for final approval.