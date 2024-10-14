Regionally Speaking: Gary Community School Corporation Superintendent Dr. Yvonne Stokes

It's a brand new day for the Gary Community School Corporation, which had been under the control of the state for the past seven years. Dr. Yvonne Stokes officially took the helm of the Gary Community School Corporation on July 1, 2024. That date also the districts return to local control. Stokes’ career in education started in the Fort Wayne Community Schools, where she spent 10 years, from 1997 to 2007 as a teacher. The new leader of the district served as superintendent for the Hamilton Southeastern Schools in Fishers from July 2021 to September 2023. Prior to that role, Dr. Stokes was Assistant Superintendent for the School Town of Munster from July 2017 to June 2021. Lakeshore Public Media host Dee Dotson recently sat down with Dr. Stokes at West Side Leadership Academy to discuss her student-centered vision focused on academic growth, strong community partnerships, and financial sustainability.