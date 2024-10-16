The Gary Housing Authority (GHA) will open its waiting list lottery for the Housing Choice Voucher (HCV) program. The waiting list will open on October 21, 2024, at 12:00 a.m. and will remain open until October 25, 2024, at 11:59 p.m. The preliminary waiting list application is available online only at: www.garyhousing.org

No paper applications will be accepted. You must apply online.

Required Information:



Valid mailing address

Names, birthdates, and SSNs of all household members

Household gross income



How to Apply



Visit www.garyhousing.org

Scroll down and select “Applicants”

Select “Login” or “Register Now” to create an account

For inquiries, please contact Gary Housing Authority (GHA) via email at hcvapplications@garyhousing.org or telephone (219) 881-6416.

