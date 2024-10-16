© 2024 Lakeshore Public Media
Gary Housing Authority (GHA) will open its waiting list lottery for the Housing Choice Voucher (HCV) program

Lakeshore Public Media | By Dee Dotson
Published October 16, 2024 at 3:25 PM CDT

The Gary Housing Authority (GHA) will open its waiting list lottery for the Housing Choice Voucher (HCV) program October 21 through October 24, 2024.

The Gary Housing Authority (GHA) will open its waiting list lottery for the Housing Choice Voucher (HCV) program. The waiting list will open on October 21, 2024, at 12:00 a.m. and will remain open until October 25, 2024, at 11:59 p.m. The preliminary waiting list application is available online only at: www.garyhousing.org

No paper applications will be accepted. You must apply online.

Required Information:

  • Valid mailing address
  • Names, birthdates, and SSNs of all household members
  • Household gross income

How to Apply

  • Visit www.garyhousing.org
  • Scroll down and select “Applicants”
  • Select “Login” or “Register Now” to create an account

For inquiries, please contact Gary Housing Authority (GHA) via email at hcvapplications@garyhousing.org or telephone (219) 881-6416.

