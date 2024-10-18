Gary firefighters spend hours battling fire at Family Dollar store

No serious injuries were reported, following a fire at a Family Dollar store in Gary.

Gary firefighters say they were called to the store at 1401 Massachusetts around 6:00 p.m. Thursday. When they got there, they saw heavy smoke. They say they "quickly transitioned to a defensive attack," as the fire escalated.

Merrillville firefighters were eventually called to help attack the fire, while the Portage and Griffith fire departments helped maintain coverage in the city. The fire department says, "After several hours of hard work, the fire was knocked down, contained and extinguished."

Crews remained at the scene into the night to handle hotspots, as Gary General Services helped with demolition.