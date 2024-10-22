Highland Council considering downtown alcohol area

Visitors to downtown Highland may soon have more flexibility about where they drink alcohol. The town council is considering establishing a "designated outdoor refreshment area" (DORA). That would allow those age 21 and up to buy alcoholic beverages from a participating vendor and carry them outside or into another participating business in the designated area.

Council member and local brewpub owner Alex Robertson has been working on a proposed ordinance. "It allows other non-alcohol establishments to kind of capitalize on the walking traffic and drive people to that area — a little more of a community feel, especially during events," Robertson said during the council's study session Monday.

Robertson argued that the DORA would actually tighten up rules about outdoor drinking. No alcohol would be allowed in or out of the DORA.

"You're limited to purchasing the alcohol from the establishments that are participating or the vendors that have been approved by the council, and you can only carry up to a maximum of two drinks," Robertson explained.

He said businesses could choose whether or not to participate. The designated area would be clearly marked. Decals would be placed on participating businesses, and cups would be labeled. Robertson also believes a DORA would clear up a legal gray area, regarding alcohol during downtown restaurant crawls.

Clerk-Treasurer Mark Herak said most of the downtown businesses he's talked to seemed to be in favor. "They felt that people would feel more comfortable with the DORA in place," Herak said. "They could walk out with their [container]. . . . They felt good about that."

Robertson felt that creating a DORA could make it easier for outside vendors to sell alcohol downtown for special events or for businesses that don't sell alcohol to let customers bring it in from a nearby restaurant. He used the example of a ceramics studio.

"With this DORA, if they did have, like, an adults-only event or whatever, they could say, 'Hey, you could go to an establishment -- you can go to Langel's and then bring your drink in, sit down, do your pottery,'" Robertson said.

There's still more work to be done, before the ordinance goes up for a vote. Council members are discussing whether they want to include Main Square Park and a municipal lot in the final map.

DORAs have been allowed in Indiana since 2023. So far, Griffith is the only Northwest Indiana community that has one.