Valpo seeing cost savings from solar panels, as city council considers creating environmental board

The city of Valparaiso is starting to see an impact with its solar panels.

City Services Director Steve Poulos says 772 panels were installed at five of the city's facilities in August of 2023. Since then, they've generated over 665,000 kilowatt hours of power. "Which is equivalent to carbon emissions from 52,000 gallons of fuel being consumed or 500,000 pounds of coal being burned, and — this is what excites me — saving taxpayers $100,000 in electricity costs," Poulos told the city council last week.

He said the solar project has gotten some statewide recognition. The Indiana Department of Environmental Management named Valparaiso City Services this year's Partners for Clean Air award recipient in the municipal category. In 2023, the solar project was named Indiana’s Green Project of the Year by Accelerate Indiana Municipalities.

Meanwhile, the city council is looking to take Valparaiso's environmental initiatives a step further. Council members are considering an ordinance to establish an environmental advisory board.

It was first proposed earlier this year as a sustainability commission that would review proposed developments, but council member Ellen Kapitan said she changed the proposed board's role to a purely advisory one, based on input from the mayor. "This board will provide guidance and recommendations to city staff, boards, commissions and community members on environmental policies and practices," Kapitan explained.

The board would also be allowed to solicit donations and help identify grant opportunities, along with raising awareness of sustainability efforts. It would consist of five voting members, plus two non-voting middle or high school students, all appointed by the council.

Kapitan wants Valparaiso to be a leader in environmental sustainability. "This is really important to me to have this body that will help bring in resources, have conversations and make sure that we are putting the environment first," Kapitan added. "And as anyone can tell you about that, what else do we have?

The ordinance to establish the environmental advisory board will be up for final approval on Monday.