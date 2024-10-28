Highland Council members want to research allowing golf carts on town roads

Some Highland Town Council members are willing to at least discuss allowing golf carts on town streets.

During last week's study session, council member Doug Turich said it's been a hot topic on Facebook. "I want to at least engage in a conversation about how we feel, what our options are, if it's even something we want to consider, but I think we owe it to the residents that are communicating about it, to see what the pros and cons are," Turich said.

Council President Philip Scheeringa said someone brings up golf carts to him at least twice a week, since they're allowed in neighboring Griffith, with stipulations. "A lot of people want them — a lot," Scheeringa told the rest of the council. "So I have different ideas about it, myself, pros and cons to it, so to speak. But it's something we'll talk about, and we'll try to do some research."

Highland Police Chief Ralph Potesta said he wasn't aware of any golf cart accidents in Griffith, but there have been issues with children driving them. His main concern is with golf carts on busy streets.

Griffith only allows golf carts to be used on roads with speed limits of 30 miles per hour or less. Operators have to have a valid driver's license. Golf carts have to be registered with the town, and operators must have proof of insurance.

Scheeringa plans to discuss the issue further with Potesta, before potentially bringing it back to the council for more discussion.