IDEM to hold public meeting about Tradebe air permit changes

Region residents have a chance to weigh in on an East Chicago hazardous waste facility's proposed air permit changes. Tradebe Treatment and Recycling is asking the Indiana Department of Environmental Management for permission to construct and operate an empty drum shredding machine.

However, that shredder already exists. In a public notice, IDEM said it's aware that the "empty drum shredder [has] been constructed and operated prior to receipt of the proper permit. IDEM is reviewing this matter and will take appropriate action." The agency says the draft permit includes measures "to bring unpermitted equipment into compliance with construction and operation permit rules." Environmental advocates worry the shredding machine can put out particle pollution, which can harm residents' heart and lungs.

IDEM will hold a public meeting on the proposed changes on Wednesday at 6:00 p.m. at Calumet College, Room 200 in Whiting. Attendees are asked to use the rear entrance on the west side of the building. IDEM says its staff will discuss the draft permit and answer questions in an informal setting. Residents will also be able to submit written comments and discuss air pollution concerns with IDEM staff. Written comments can also be sent to IDEM through next Monday.