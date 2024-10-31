© 2024 Lakeshore Public Media
Former President Donald Trump endorses Randy Niemeyer for Congress

Lakeshore Public Media | By Michael Gallenberger
Published October 31, 2024 at 11:41 AM CDT
photo provided

Republican Congressional candidate Randy Niemeyer has been endorsed by former President Donald Trump.

In a Halloween post on Truth Social, Trump said Niemeyer has his "Complete and Total Endorsement," and told voters, "HE WILL NOT LET YOU DOWN!"

Niemeyer is seeking the District 1 seat held by Democrat Frank Mrvan. In his post, Trump called Niemeyer "a Highly Successful Trucker and Businessman who knows how to Fight Inflation, Grow our Economy, and Create GREAT Jobs."

Niemeyer said in a statement that he's honored to have the former president's endorsement. He promised to stand up for hardworking Americans, who, Niemeyer says, have been "sold out by political elites."

Niemeyer currently serves on the Lake County Council and is the chair of the Lake County Republican Party.
Local News Randy NiemeyerDonald Trump
Michael Gallenberger
Michael Gallenberger is a news reporter and producer that hosts All Things Considered on 89.1 FM | Lakeshore Public Media.
Michael Gallenberger