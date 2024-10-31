Porter County officials cut ribbon on Calumet Trail segment

Yet another section of the Marquette Greenway Trail is now open to bicyclists. Porter County leaders cut the ribbon Wednesday on a 1.4-mile section of the Calumet Trail between Mineral Springs Road and State Road 49.

"We're especially excited for this segment because it does connect the trail to the Dune Park [South Shore Line] station, as well as it connects to the Dunes-Kankakee Trail that goes to the National Park and the visitor's center," Porter County Development and Storm Water Management Director Mike Jabo told the county commissioners during their meeting Tuesday.

The paved trail replaces part of the original gravel Calumet Trail, which has been prone to flooding. It will be part of the larger Marquette Greenway, which will provide a continuous, 60-mile bike trail from Chicago to Michigan.

The Times reports bicyclists began using the new section as soon as it opened Wednesday. Northwestern Indiana Regional Planning Commission Active Transportation Planner Mitch Barloga expects it to attract a "healthy amount" of new visitors, due to its proximity to the national park.

About 80 percent of the $2.2 million cost was covered by Federal Highway Administration funding, through NIRPC and the Indiana Department of Transportation. Another 2.5-mile Calumet Trail segment near Beverly Shores is expected to open in November.

Also during Tuesday's meeting, the commissioners approved trail-related agreements with INDOT and NIPSCO. The INDOT agreement lets the county install and maintain pedestrian crossing equipment at U.S. 12. The NIPSCO agreement reflects changes to the trail's route on NIPSCO's right of way, brought about by the South Shore Line's Double Track project.